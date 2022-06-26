StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.