StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.