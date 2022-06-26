StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.44. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 20.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

In related news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

