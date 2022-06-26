StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HIL stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Hill International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

