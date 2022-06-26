StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

