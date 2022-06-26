StockNews.com Upgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.88.

NYSE BG opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

