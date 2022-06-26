Susquehanna Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $5.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

