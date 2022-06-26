Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Cut by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.