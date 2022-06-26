TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $33.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

