Ternoa Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $372,900.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00070679 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014185 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Buying and Selling Ternoa

