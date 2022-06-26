Terra Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00009252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $246.29 million and $118.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 124,638,936 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

