Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $897.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

