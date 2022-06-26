Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.