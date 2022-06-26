The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

