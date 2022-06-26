The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $15.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

GTES stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $341,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

