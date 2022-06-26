TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 20,104 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

