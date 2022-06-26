TimeScale Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

