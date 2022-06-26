TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $95.56 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.