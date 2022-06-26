TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

