Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tivic Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tivic Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Tivic Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.50.

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.65% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

