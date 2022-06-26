Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.87 or 0.00092489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00143336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070173 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014176 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

