Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 22.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

