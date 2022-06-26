TRAVA.FINANCE Hits One Day Volume of $43,698.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $417,354.32 and approximately $43,698.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 630,534,352 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

