Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,674 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 9.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

