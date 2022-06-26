Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

