Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 184,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

