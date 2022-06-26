Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 915 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.