Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

