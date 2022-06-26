Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 19,085 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.
Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
