Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,581 shares during the period. Western Union makes up about 0.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Western Union worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $16.69 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

