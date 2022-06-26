Troy Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fastenal worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

