Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $335.96 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 6.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 1.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $335,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $138.47 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

