Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $774,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,406 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

CL opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

