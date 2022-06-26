Truist Financial Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UDR by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 199,485 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UDR by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.