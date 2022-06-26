Truist Financial Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UDR by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 199,485 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UDR by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.