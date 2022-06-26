TrustToken 1-Day Volume Tops $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002787 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TRU is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

