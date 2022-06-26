Tycoon Price Reaches $0.0118 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Tycoon has a total market cap of $929,538.52 and approximately $184,175.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

