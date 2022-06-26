UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.87.

UDR stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. UDR has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after buying an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

