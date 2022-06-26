Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.38.
ULTA opened at $410.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.96. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
