Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.38.

ULTA opened at $410.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.96. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

