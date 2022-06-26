UMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.22 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00013024 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $186.40 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,339.49 or 1.00004561 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,734,345 coins and its circulating supply is 67,071,693 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.