Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $145,396.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004704 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.