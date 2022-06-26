Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $5.06 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00023396 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00098433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00285899 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009031 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO's total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO's official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO's official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO's official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

