Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,520 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,763,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

