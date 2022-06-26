Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 178,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average of $271.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

