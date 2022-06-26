Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

