Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

