Unison Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NMI by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $5,068,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NMI by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

