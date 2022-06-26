Unison Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $65.63 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $103.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.60.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

