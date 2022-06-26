Unison Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

QDEL stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

