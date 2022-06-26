Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

