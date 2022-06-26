United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

United Airlines stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

