uPlexa Hits Market Cap of $80,902.67 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $80,902.67 and approximately $28.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

